Koshyari attends ‘74th Anuvrat Sthapna Diwas’

Mumbai, 1 Mar: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended the programme, ‘Shankhanad Anuvrat Ka’, on the occasion of the ‘74th Anuvrat Sthapana Diwas’ at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

The Anuvrat Sthapana Diwas was organised by Anuvrat Samiti Mumbai to commemorate the launch of the Anuvrat Andolan by Acharya Tulsi in 1949.

Munishri Dr Abhijit Kumar, Munishri Jagrut Kumar, President of Anuvrat Vishwabharati Sanchay Jain, President of Anuvrat Samiti, Mumbai, Kanchan Soni, social worker Ravindra Sanghvi and Rajkumar Chaplot were present.

The Governor released the Utthan Geet and Utthan Poster on the occasion.