Koshyari attends MEA ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

Mumbai, 27 Feb: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended the concluding programme and awards ceremony of the weeklong celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the regional offices of Ministry of External Affairs, here, on Sunday.

The celebration, involving cultural, social and sports events, was organised jointly by the Regional Passport Office, Protector of Emigrants, Indian Council of Cultural Relations and MEA Branch Secretariat.

Head of MEA Secretariat, Mumbai, and Regional Passport officer Dr Rajesh Gawande, Protector of Immigrants Rahul Barhat and Regional Director of ICCR, Renu Prithiani, were present.

The Governor distributed prizes and felicitated poets participating in the Kavya Sammelan organised on the occasion.