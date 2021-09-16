Koshyari attends Raj Bhavan Staff Ganeshotsav

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 15 Sep: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, joined his staff, officers and their families in performing Aarti at the Ganeshotsav organised by the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan.

The Governor witnessed a cultural programme presented by the children of Raj Bhavan families and felicitated meritorious students who excelled in SSC and HSC examinations.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar, Deputy Secretaries Sweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar and other staff members were present.