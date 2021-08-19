Koshyari attends Sainik Welfare meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 18 Aug: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the 49th Meeting of the State Managing Committee of Special Fund (Maharashtra) for the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Ex-Servicemen at Raj Bhavan, here, today. The meeting discussed the issue of utilisation of land belonging to Sainik Welfare, status of Military Boys’ and Girls’ Hostels in the State and other issues.

Minister of Agriculture and Ex Servicemen Welfare Dadaji Bhuse, Principal Secretary, GAD, Seema Vyas, Maj Gen Rakesh Manocha, Rear Admiral Atul Anand, and other senior officers of Government Departments and Sainik Welfare attended the meeting.