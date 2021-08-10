Koshyari calls for collective efforts to ensure tribal welfare

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 9 Aug: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today called for collective efforts, cutting across political lines, to hasten the work of tribal welfare. Stating that, both, central and state governments are making concerted efforts for tribal welfare, he said that more efforts are needed to ensure that tribals who lag behind in development parameters come up in all spheres of life. The Governor was speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of World Tribal Day (International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples) at Vidhan Bhavan here on Monday. The programme was convened at the initiative of the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Narhari Zirwal. Describing tribals as ‘Anaadivasi’ – people who have been residing in the country for time immemorial – the Governor said tribals have made significant contribution to the nation-building effort since independence. He said that, in recent years, the Government has enacted legislations like the Forest Rights Act and PESA to empower tribals. He appealed to tribals to protect their unique language, traditional attire and culture. Mentioning that tribal girls from Maharashtra had conquered Mt Everest in recent years, he assured his help to tribals in realising their aspirations. Earlier, the Governor garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and extended his greetings to Adivasis present on the occasion. Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe joined the programme online. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal lamented that a large sum of the budgetary provisions for the tribal welfare department is spent on meeting establishment expenditure leaving a small sum for welfare schemes. He felt that the provision should be enhanced. He further rued that tribal youths are not getting government jobs as many such jobs have been occupied by nontribals using bogus caste certificates. MLA Dharmaraobaba Atram and Vikram Kale, former MP Husain Dalwai, former MLC Husnabanu Khalife, Secretary of Tribal Welfare Department Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, Principal Secretary of the Legislature, Rajendra Bhagwat and others were present. The deputy speaker presented a memento to the Governor on the occasion.