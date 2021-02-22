Koshyari felicitates 40 Corona Warriors from Mumbra, Kausa

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 21 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today felicitated 40 corona warriors from the Mumbra and Kausa regions of Thane district at Raj Bhavan, here.

The felicitation of Corona Warriors was organised by Abhed Foundation led by Thane Corporator Rajan Kine. Corporator Anita Rajan Kine was also present.

Doctors, blood donors, nurses, fire brigade staff, journalists, social workers, sanitation staff and staff of Thane Municipal Corporation were among those felicitated on the occasion.