Koshyari felicitates Dharavi Corona Warriors

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 23 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, felicitated 30 Corona Warriors from Dharavi at Raj Bhavan, here, today. The felicitation was organised by the Marathi weekly newspaper, ‘Dhagdhagti Mumbai’.

Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale, Corporators Vasant Nakashe and Harshala Ashish More, BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Nagre, Health Officer Dr Virendra Mohite, Vice President of Indian Medical Association Dr Anil Pachnekar, Santosh Limbore and Editor of Dhagdhagti Mumbai Bhimrao Dhulap were among those felicitated on the occasion.