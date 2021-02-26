Koshyari felicitates Honorary Consuls of Uganda, Zimbabwe for pandemic philanthropy

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 24 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today, felicitated the Trustee of the Samta Foundation and Honorary Consul of Uganda in Mumbai Madhusudan Agrawal for the multifarious services rendered by the Foundation in Maharashtra during the Covid–19 pandemic period.

At a small felicitation function held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari also felicitated the Chairman of the Samta Foundation and Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe Purushottam Agrawal. Samta Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Ajanta Pharma founded by the Agrawals.

According to an official of the Foundation, Tanaji Gond, Samta Foundation arranged for the supply of foodgrains, cooked food, masks, sanitisers, medicines, Pulse Oximeters, PPE kits, ventilators and other essential equipment to Government Hospitals, Prisons, police stations and to health workers and citizens in all parts of the State with focus on tribal and rural areas.

The Governor also presented Certificates of Appreciation to Ravi Agrawal, Richa Agrawal, Vishal Saria, Aayush Agrawal, Dipak Loya, Priyanka Ghule and Tanaji Gond.