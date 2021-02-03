Koshyari felicitates NCC cadets

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 2 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, hosted a reception for the cadets of Maharashtra NCC returning from the Republic Day Camp and felicitated prize-winning cadets at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Governor complimented the Maharashtra NCC Directorate for winning the second Best Directorate award at the Republic Day Camp that concluded in New Delhi last week.

Maj Gen YP Khanduri, Additional Director General, Maharashtra NCC, officers of the armed forces and members of Maharashtra NCC contingent were among those present.