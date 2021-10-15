Koshyari felicitates top doctors and surgeons at ‘Gratitude’ Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 13 Oct: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 50 top doctors, surgeons and heads of various medical institutions at a ‘Kritagyata’ ceremony organized at Raj Bhavan. The Kritagyata (Gratitude) Ceremony was organized at the instance of the Governor to convey his appreciation to the dedicated work done by the medical fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Ophthalmic Surgeon Dr Keiki Mehta, ENT surgeon Dr Milind Kirtane, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr. Amit Maydeo, Dr Uday Khopkar, Dr. Rahul Pandit, Dr. Sameer Pagad, Dr. Rajesh Dhere, Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, Dr Rajeev Nerurkar, Dr Tushar Rege, Dr Sujit Korday, Dr. Rekha G Davar, Dr Vikram Karmarkar and Dr Vinayak Tayde were among those felicitated on the occasion.