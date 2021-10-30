Koshyari felicitates writer Sharan Kumar Limbale on getting Saraswati Samman

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 29 Oct: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated well known writer Sharan Kumar Limbale for receiving the Saraswati Samman at a function held at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The felicitation was organised by the Maharashtra branch of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad. The book ‘Sanatan’, authored by Sharan Kumar Limbale, has been awarded the Saraswati Samman.

National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Shridhar Paradkar, State President Narendra Pathak, Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University, Ujjwala Chakradev and others were present.