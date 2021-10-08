Koshyari flags off rally to promote blood donation

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 6 Oct: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari welcomed and flagged off a state-wide rally to promote blood donation across all districts of Maharashtra from Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The rally, organised by Devta Life Foundation, started from Nagpur on 2 October and aims to travel to all districts of Maharashtra and hold blood donation camps before returning to Nagpur on 15 October.

Complimenting the members of the rally, the Governor observed that there is a need to promote blood donation in Maharashtra in the backdrop of shortage of blood in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. He appealed to the members to sustain the blood donation awareness drive in future also.

Chairman of the Devta Life Foundation, Kishore Bawane, Nilima Bawne, Vivek Jugade, Sarika Pendse, Sanjay Pendse, Shekhar Soni and others were present on the occasion.