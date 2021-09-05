Koshyari hails the contribution of Kutchi Bhanushali community during COVID-19 pandemic; Felicitates 37 Corona Warriors

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 4 Sept: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 37 Corona Warriors from the Kutchi Bhanushali community at a felicitation organized by Jedal Foundation at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor hailed the contribution of the Kutchi Bhanushali community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the Jedal Foundation Vijaya Chandra, Secretary Darshan Hemani, photojournalist Navin Bhanushali and President of Kutchi Bhanushali Seva Samaj Trust Naresh Sethia were prominent among those present.

The Governor felicitated Naresh Dhanji Sethia, Vallabhdas Liladhar Bhadra,

Dinesh Laxmidas Chandra, Navin Bhanushali, Arvind Chandulal Chandra, Rajesh Purushottam Joyser, Dharamshibhai, Narayan Lakshmidas, Jitendra Parshottam Gajra and other Corona Warriors on the occasion.