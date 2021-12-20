Koshyari inaugurates India EXIM Bazaar in Mumbai

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 19 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the India EXIM Bazaar, an exhibition of handicraft, apparel and artifacts at World Trade Centre in Mumbai on Sunday.

The three day Exhibition has been organised by the EXIM Bank for the promotion, conservation and revival of Art and Craft in India on the occasion of 75th year of Indian Independence. Seventy-five stall owners from 20 States in India have displayed their textile craft, metal craft and various other handicrafts at the exhibition.

Managing Director of EXIM Bank Harsha Bangari, Deputy Managing Director N Ramesh, General Manager Dharmendra Sachan, Deputy General Manager Uday Shinde and artisans and artists from various States were present. The Governor visited the exhibition and interacted with artists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called for promoting indigenous arts and craft by Indian artisans by providing them a national and international platform. He called for skill upgradation of artists and for facilitating branding, packaging and marketing of the handicraft items.