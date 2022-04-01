Koshyari inaugurates Merchant Navy Week

Mumbai, 31 Mar: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the Merchant Navy Week for the state at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar pinned the miniature flag of maritime day on the jacket of the Governor to mark the inauguration.

On the occasion, the Governor said that youth of the country like to join the Merchant Navy. In this connection, he called for efforts to create awareness about the opportunities available in the maritime sector for the youth through schools and colleges.

National Maritime Day is observed on 5 April every year. It was on 5 April, 1919, that the first Indian Steamship, SS Loyalty of Scindia Steam Navigation Co, Mumbai, set off on her maiden voyage from Mumbai to London. The week preceding the National Maritime Day is celebrated as Merchant Navy Week.

Additional DG, Shipping, Kumar Sanjay Bariar, Chief Surveyor S Barik, Nautical Advisor Capt KP Jayakumar, Dy Director General of Shipping Dr Pandurang K Raut, Chairman of National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee Atul Ubale, President of Indian National Shipowners’ Association, INSA, Dr Sujata Naik, Capt Sankalp Shukla, Capt Mahendra Pal Bhasin, Abdul Gani Serang and others were present on the occasion.