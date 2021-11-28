Koshyari inaugurates National Seminar on Global Challenges & Our responsibility

Celebration of Sixtieth birthday of Acharya Dr Lokesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 27 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a National Seminar on Global Challenges and Our Responsibility at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The Seminar was organized to commemorate the 60th birthday of Acharya Dr Lokesh, Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati. The Governor released a poster on the proposed World Peace Centre on the occasion. Jain Acharya Sagarchandra Surishwar Maharaj, former MLA Raj Purohit and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were present. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said India will have to become a strong nation to establish Ahimsa and world peace across nations. He said India will have to turn to its established values to find solutions to some of the modern challenges like global climatic change. Citing global warming, violence and poverty as major challenges before the world, Acharya Dr Lokesh called for establishing a fine balance between Adhyatma and materialism to create a healthy society. The Governor presented the ‘Ahimsa Puraskar’ to Jain Acharya Sagarchandra Surishwar Maharaj on this occasion. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Madhu Jain, Dr Gautam Bhansali and journalist Abhimanyu Shitole were also felicitated.