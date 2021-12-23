Koshyari inaugurates Seminar on National Education Policy

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 21 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said today that college and university teachers must conduct self assessment to ensure qualitative academic development. Stressing that learning is a lifelong process and that, both, students and teachers must continue to acquire knowledge, the Governor said the new education policy has attached importance to self assessment.

The Governor was addressing a day-long seminar on National Education Policy at the Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Kandivali Mumbai on Tuesday. The Seminar was organised by the Internal Quality Assessment Cell of the College as part of its Silver Jubilee Celebrations.

Secretary of the College Jitendra Singh Thakur, Treasurer Raj Kumar Singh, Trustee Ramesh Singh, Principal Dr Chaitaly Chakraborty, Vice Principal Nishikant Jha, Principals of various colleges and teachers were present.

The Governor reminded that the New Education Policy lays stress on providing primary education in the mother tongue. He said that neither Japan nor China provides primary education to its children in English. Efforts should be made to promote learning in regional languages.

Calling for efforts to raise the Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50 per cent, the Governor said the national education policy emphasises on the importance of moral and ethical values in education, Interdisciplinary studies, No Detention Policy, Academic Credit and collaboration with foreign universities.

Principal Dr Chokroborty read out the report of the college, while Dr Santosh Singh, Coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, explained the idea behind organising the Seminar.