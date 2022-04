By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 20 Apr: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched a website aimed at promoting Marathi literature (marathisahitya.com) at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The website started by youths aims to promote Marathi literature across the world and provide a common platform to young writers and poets in Marathi.

Promoters of the website Akshay Pund, Anmol Kulkarni, Pankaj Khebudkar and others were among those present.