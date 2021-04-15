Koshyari offers tribute to Dr Ambedkar at Chaityabhumi

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 14 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the Chaityabhumi memorial of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and offered his floral tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary, here, today.

A Tri-Sharan Buddha Vandana was recited on the occasion.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Aslam Sheikh, former MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar and General Secretary of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Din Samiti Nagsen Kamble were prominent among those present.

Speaking at a public meeting on the occasion, the Governor described Dr BR Ambedkar as a man of extraordinary flair, economist and scholar, who created a sense of confidence among the most oppressed sections of society.

The Governor said Dr Ambedkar studied the constitutions of various countries and gave India the best constitution. He said that, as happened in the case of Bhagwan Buddha and Mahavir in the distant past, people of the world would appreciate and realise the greatness of Dr Ambedkar with the passage of time. The Governor appealed to the people to read the books and biography of Dr Ambedkar and strive to build an India of his dreams.

The Governor released the book ‘Kalachya Palikadcha Mahamanav’, which is a compilation of articles on the life and work of Dr Ambedkar penned by various eminent persons, on the occasion. The volume has been guest edited by Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale.

The Governor presented ‘Cheevar’ (holy clothes) to religious leaders on the occasion.