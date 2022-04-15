Koshyari offers tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Mumbai, 14 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the Chaityabhumi memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and offered his floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, here, on Thursday.

A Tri-Sharan Buddha Vandana was recited on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Minister of Rural Development Hasan Mushrif, Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai I S Chahal, former MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar and Honorary Secretary of Chaityabhumi Smarak Samanvay Samiti Nagsen Kamble were present.

Speaking at a public meeting on the occasion, Governor Koshyari said Dr BR Ambedkar united Indian Society in the thread of equality on the basis of the Indian Constitution. He said Dr Ambedkar’s mantra of Educate, Agitate and Organise is still relevant.

The Governor presented ‘Cheevar’ (holy clothes) to the Bhikkhu Sangha on the occasion.