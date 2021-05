By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 26 May: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, offered floral tribute to Bhagwan Buddha on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, enterpreneur Kalpana Saroj, and Bhantes were prominent among those present. The Governor released a calendar containing paintings of the Buddha on this occasion.