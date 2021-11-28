Koshyari pays tribute to Martyrs of 26 /11 terrorist attacks

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 26 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers, placed wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial in the premises of Commissioner of Police, here, on the occasion the 13th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Mumbai, today.

A Police Platoon presented the Guard of Honour even as all dignitaries, police officers and family members of martyrs saluted the martyrs. The Governor then went to meet the martyrs’ family members present on the occasion.

The Salutation Ceremony was organised by the Mumbai Police to pay tribute to the police offers, jawans and commandos of the NSG who laid down their lives during the terrorist attacks 13 years ago.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Minister of Environment and Protocol Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of State for Home Shambhu Raje Desai, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, ACS, Home, Manu Kumar Shrivastava, DGP Sanjay Pande, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Hemant Nagrale, senior officers of the State Police were present on the occasion. Retired police officers were also present.