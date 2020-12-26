Koshyari pays tribute to Vajpayee on 96th Birth Anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 25 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tributes before the memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister at the Atal Smriti Udyan at Borivali, here, today.

Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, former Minister Vinod Tawde, legislators Sunil Rane, Bhai Girkar, Yogesh Sagar and Manisha Chaudhari and Corporators were present on the occasion.

The Governor visited the Atal Smriti Udyan Complex and saw the audio visual exhibition on the life of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Governor saw the replica of the Parliament House created in the Smriti Uday Complex and also took part in a Virtual Quiz on the life of the former Prime Minister.