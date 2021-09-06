Koshyari pays visit to Mumbai’s Ramakrishna Math

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 5 Sep: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the Ramakrishna Math and Mission at Khar here, today, and paid his respects to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Sarada Mata.

The Governor interacted with monks of the Ramakrishna order and appreciated the good work done by the Math. The Governor assured financial assistance for the Hospital project on the occasion.

President of Ramakrishna Math, Mumbai, Swami Satyadevananda, Assistant Secretary Swami Aparokshananda, Mission Office Manager Swami Devakantyananda, Swami Tannamananda, Hospital In Charge Dr Swami Dayamurtyananda and other sadhus were present. The Governor listened to a Bhajan and participated in the Namajapa.