Mumbai, 11 Apr: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari planted a sapling of the holy Ajan Vruksha at Raj Bhawan, here, on Monday.

The tree plantation and release of brochures on the trees of Ajan Vriksha and Suvarna Pimpal was organised by ‘Biospheres’, an organisation working for the study of environment and biodiversity, conservation and protection.

MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, President of Biospheres, Dr Sachin Punekar and others were present.