Koshyari presents Awards in Healthcare Excellence

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 28 Jul: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, presented State Level awards in Healthcare Excellence (Arogya Sanman) to eminent doctors of the state for their contribution to healthcare and medical education.

The Awards, instituted by the DDI (Doctors Directory India) and The Cloud Foundation, were presented at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Chief Coordinator of the Cloud Foundation Dr Manoj Deshpande, President Dr Girish Kamat, Vice President Dr Devendra Hambardikar and others were present on the occasion.

Dr DJ Arwade, Vaidya Gopalkrishna Andankar and Dr Rajiv Borle were presented the Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Dr Ajit Damle was given the Hippocrates Award.

Vaidya Vinay Welankar, Dr Arun Jadhav, Dr Anish Naware, Indumati Thorat, Dr Yeshwant Amdekar and Dr Ravindra Shisve were also given the Arogya Sanman on the occasion.