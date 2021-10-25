Koshyari presents cheque of MaTa Helpline to 25 deserving students

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 24 Oct: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented a representative cheque from Maharashtra Times Helpline to 25 meritorious students at a function held at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The students who passed SSC examination with good marks despite severe financial constraints were extended financial support for higher education by the readers and donors through the medium of MaTa helpline.

Editor of Maharashtra Times Parag Karandikar, Resident Editor Shrikant Bojewar, Vinayak Rane, student beneficiaries of MaTa Helpline and their parents were present on the occasion.