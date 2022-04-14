Koshyari presents Gold Ranking to KES Shroff College

Mumbai, 12 Apr: Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the QSI Gauge Gold Ranking Certificate to KES Shroff College of Arts and Commerce at the College premises in Kandivali, here, on Monday.

MLA Yogesh Sagar, President of Kandivali Education Society Satish Dattani, Vice President Mahesh Shah, Trustees, Principal Dr Lily Bhushan, Regional Director of QSI Gauge Ashwin Fernandes, teachers, parents and students were present.

QS I-GAUGE is an independent private-sector initiative of rating colleges, universities and schools.