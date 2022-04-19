Koshyari presents Maharashtra Bal Stambh Awards to young entrepreneurs

Mumbai, 18 Apr: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Maharashtra Bal Stambh (Pillars of Strength) awards to 12 young entrepreneurs and achievers from the State at Raj Bhavan, here. Entrepreneurs and achievers from the fields of Infrastructure, Agriculture, Food Processing, Investment, Fire Safety, Art and other areas were honoured.

Mentor of the awards committee Madhav Bhandari, organiser Manpreet Singh, Joint Organiser Dr Sukanya Iyer and others were present.

The Governor presented the Maharashtra Bal Stambh Awards to Megha Sharma, Kevin Mehta, Gaurav Gambhir, Bhushan Shah, Nishant Mehta, Anil Ghanwat, Dr Sudhir Mehtra, Manan Shah, Falgun Doshi, Mayank Gandhi, Bharat Dabholkar and Vidyesh Totare.