Koshyari presents Matrubhumi Bhushan Awards to Veterans

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 18 Aug: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today presented Matrubhumi Bhushan Awards to veterans of the Armed Forces at a felicitation function held at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Governor also presented the Shiksha Bhushan, Sahitya Bhushan and Seva Bhushan awards to various personalities on the occasion. The Awards were instituted by the Hindi Academy, Mumbai.

Former Minister of State for Home Kripa Shankar Singh, President of the Academy Dr Pramod Pandey and Vice President Aalok Chaubey were also present.

Veer Nari Dr Kanta Mukherjee, who served in the Army Dental Corps and treated battle casualties during the 1971 War, Veer Nari Karzin Mogal, wife of the late Lt Cdr Firdaus Mogal of the Indian Navy Submarine Force, educationist Dr Grace Pinto were among those felicitated.