Koshyari presents Navdurga Awards to 9 women achievers

Mumbai, 9 Mar: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Navdurga Samman to 9 women achievers for their exceptional work on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Damodar Hall, Parel, on Wednesday.

The Nav Durga Samman Ceremony was organised by Pallavi Foundation and Swamiraj Prakashan.

Film and theatre personality Prashant Damle, President of Pallavi Foundation Shalaka Korgaonkar, President of Swamiraj Prakashan Rajani Rane, Bhau Korgaonkar, Anil Joshi, Adv Naina Pardeshi and others were present.

Visually impaired music artist Yogita Tambe, Lata Patil, Kshama Gadkari, Suvarna Vayangankar, Sonali Patankar, Dr Maya Parihar, Sonam Jamsudkar, Uma Gatani and Rupa Dhruv Chapekar were given the Nav Durga Samman.

The Governor also presented the ‘Savali’ Samman to Bhushan Nemnekar, Vikram Mehta, Manoj Chaudhari, Ashish Mangal and Dr Sunil Chaudhari.

The Governor released the special issue ‘Rangabavari’ on the occasion. The programme was preceded and followed by an all women musical orchestra.