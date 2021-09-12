Koshyari presents ‘Paryavaran Mitra Samman’ on National Forest Martyrs’ Day  

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 11 Sept: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the ‘Paryavaran Mitra Samman’ to 30 awardees at a programme organized on the occasion of the National Forest Martyrs’ Day at Raj Bhavan. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge was given the ‘Paryavaran Mitra Award’ in recognition of his work for the conservation of forests. The awards were presented on behalf of Gau Bharat Bharati, an organization working for the protection of cows and Karnala Charitable Trust, Pune. Trustee of Karnala Trust Chandrakant Shahasane, Chairman of Gau Bharat Bharati Sanjay Sharma ‘Amaan’, forest officer Rangnath Naikade and Nandini Shahasane were prominent among those present.

The Governor released the book ‘Paryavaran Vichar’ authored by Chandrakant Shahasane and ‘Ganga Mahatmyam’ authored by late Dr Brahma Shankar Vyas on the occasion. Paryavaran Mitra Sammaan awardees Mahadev Jairam, Parag Mate, Dilip Tryambak Shelvante, Jaysingh Rangnath Javak, Gorakh Dagde Patil, Pritam Janardhan Mahatre, Dr. Baban Jogdand, Pundlik Thotve, Dr. Nagesh Kalyankar, Sanjay Manocha, Dr. Shagun Gupta, Puneet Kumar Vora, Hemant Kumar Tantia, IRS Joint Commissioner, GST, Jitendra Kumar Sarangi (Trustee KPS foundation), Monika Meena ( Advocate High Court and Director at K Sera Sera production Ltd), Nikesh Tarachand Shah Jain, Vishal Bhagat, Dr.Rajesh C Dere (Head of Department of Forensic Medicine), Ajay Kaul (President Ekata Manch), Him Bahadur Sonar, Journalist , Darjeeling, Dr. Khalid Shaikh (Sai Hospital), Dr. Viral Sakhiya (Pride Educare Limited), Akash Shah (Partner, Shah Investments) Priyank Shah (Being Sevak Charitable Trust), Vrinda Vijay Lathi, Sukhadeo Yadav, Manikant Tiwari, Pankaj Panchal, Adv Nandini Shahasane and Prem Kumar were felicitated by the Governor on the occasion.