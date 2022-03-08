Koshyari presents Samaj Ratna Awards to 31 achievers

Mumbai, 7 Mar: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented ‘Samaj Ratna Awards’ to 31 achievers from different walks of life at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The awards function was organised by the ‘Gau Raksha Foundation’ and the ‘Anyay Nivaran Nirmulan Seva Samiti’. The Governor also released the book, ‘The Lockdown Stories’, authored by Joint Commissioner of GST, Piyush Shukla on the occasion.

President of the Foundation Raju Sudam Sheth, Convenor Dr Pramod Pandey, Organiser Shailaja Malik and Compere Nita Bajpai were present on the dais.