Koshyari presents Thane Citizens’ Pride Awards

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 30 Jul: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Thane Citizens’ Pride Awards to COVID Task Force officials working under the Thane Collector and Thane Municipal Corporation at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Director General of Police and former Commissioner of Thane Vivek Phansalkar, Additional Collector Vaidehi Ranade, RDC Dr Shivaji Patil, District Civil Surgeon of Thane Dr Kailash Pawar, Dy Collector Revati Gaikar were among those honoured with the Award.

Kasber Augustine, President of Thane Citizen’s Foundation, and Jitendra Mehta of JVM Charitable Foundation were also present.