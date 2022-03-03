Koshyari presides over 21st Convocation of University of Health Sciences

Mumbai, 2 Mar: The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the 21st Convocation of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences through online mode on Wednesday.

Pro Chancellor of the University and Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director of Indian Council of Medical Research Prof Dr Balram Bhargava, Vice Chancellor of MUHS Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd), Controller of Examinations Dr Ajit Pathak and Registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan, Deans of various faculties, teachers and graduating students were present.

Degrees, Post Graduate degrees and diplomas were conferred on 10,836 candidates at the Convocation.