Koshyari presides over 38th Convocation of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University

Mumbai, 25 May: Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the 38th Annual Convocation of the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati, through online mode on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon graduating students to set higher goals in life and strive to realise the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Vice Chancellor Dr Dileep Malkhede, Registrar Dr Tushar Deshmukh, Director of Board of Examinations & Evaluation Dr Hemant Deshmukh, teachers and graduating students were present.

Degrees were conferred on 55,019 graduating students while diplomas were presented to 125 candidates. PhDs were presented to 210 candidates while Gold Medals, Silver Medals and Prizes were given to 136 students.