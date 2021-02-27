Koshyari presides over 3rd Convocation of MIT Art, Design, Technology University

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 25 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, presided over the 3rd Convocation of the MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, through a video platform from Raj Bhavan, here, today. Degrees, Diplomas and PhDs were awarded to 1234 candidates at the Convocation.

Former Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Arun Gujarathi, former Chairman of ISRO Dr K Radhakrishnan, Founder of MIT University Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Executive President and Vice Chancellor Dr Mangesh Karad, officials, members of faculty, parents and students were present on the occasion.