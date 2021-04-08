Koshyari presides over 57th Convocation of Shivaji University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 6 Apr: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, presided over the 57th Annual Convocation of the Shivaji University, Kolhapur, through online mode from Raj Bhavan, here.

Degrees, Diplomas and PhDs were presented to 77,542 graduating students on the occasion.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe and Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University Dr Digambar Shirke were prominent among those present on the occasion.

While the President’s Gold Medal was presented to Saurabh Sanjay Patil, the Chancellor’s Gold Medal was awarded to Maheshwari Dhananjay Gole on the occasion. PhDs were conferred on selected candidates on the occasion.