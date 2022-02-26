Koshyari presides over 71st Convocation of SNDT Women’s University

Mumbai, 25 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the 71st Annual Convocation of the SNDT Women’s University at its Patkar Hall, here, today.

Minister of Higher & Technical Education Uday Samant attended the Convocation programme through virtual mode. Vice Chancellor Prof Ujwala Chakradev, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ruby Ojha, Officiating Registrar Subhash Waghmare and In Charge Director of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Sanjay Shedmake, Deans of Faculty, Professors, teachers and students were present.

Degrees and diplomas were presented to 14,548 students. Gold Medals and Certificates of merit were also presented to selected students.