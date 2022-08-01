Koshyari presides over Ramakrishna Mission celebrations

Mumbai, 31 Jul: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the commemoration of 125 years of the establishment of Ramakrishna Mission in Mumbai, today.

The programme was organised by Ramakrishna Mission, Mumbai. President of the Mission, Swami Satyadevananda, Swami Satyeshananda, Sarvalokananda, Nikhileshwarananda, Shantatmananda, heads of various Ramakrishna Math from across the country, President of Managing Committee of Ramakrishna Mission, Mumbai, SM Datta and devotees were present on the occasion.