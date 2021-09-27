Koshyari presides over Vishwamaitri Diwas, Kshamapana Samaroh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 26 Sep: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the Vishwamairtri Diwas and Kshamapana Samaroh organised by the Bharat Jain Mahamandal at Raj Bhavan, here, today. Member of the State Legislature Mangal Prabhat Lodha, National President of Bharat Jain Mahamandal Rakesh Mehta, Vice President Babulal Bafna, Jain Acharya Chandranan Sagar Surishwar, Acharya Dr Muni Abhijeet Kumar, KC Jain and others were present. The Governor felicitated Subhash Runwal of Runwal Group, Motilal Oswal of Motilal Oswal group, Sukhraj Nahar of Nahar Group and Pruthviraj Kothari of Ridhi Siddhi Bullion Group on the occasion.