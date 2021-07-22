Koshyari releases book on Kashmir

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 21 Jul: Stating that Kashmir is marching towards peace and stability, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed confidence that the region would once again reclaim its lost glory and become a heaven on earth.

The Governor was speaking after releasing a book on Kashmir by Kashmiri writer and social worker Dr Beena Budki at Raj Bhavan, here, today. The book, ‘Kashmir Ki Kyari Mein Aag Ki Lapte Aakhir Kab Tak?’ refers to the turbulence in Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370.

Governor Koshyari said the contribution of Kashmir to Indian culture is vast and varied. He said the works of Panini, Bharata Muni (Natya Sastra), Kalhana, Abhinavgupta and others are immortal. He said Kashmiri Shaivism has enriched the cultural ethos of India.

The Governor complimented writer Dr Beena Budki for popularising Hindi in non-Hindi speaking regions and for her dedicated social work.

The magazine, ‘Kashmir Sandesh’, brought out by Kashmiri Hindi Sangam and edited by Dr Beena Budki was also released on the occasion. Thirty litterateurs and social workers were felicitated on the occasion.

Pandit Mahesh Acharya and Dinesh Barot, Member of Hindi Kashmiri Sangam, were present.