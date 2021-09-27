Koshyari releases books on Indus River

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 26 Sep: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released two books, ‘Indus Waters Story: Issues, Concerns, Perspectives’ and ‘Indus Basin Uninterrupted’ at Raj Bhavan, here, on Sunday. ‘Indus Waters Story’ has been authored by Ashok Motwani and Sant Kumar Sharma, while ‘Indus Basin Uninterrupted’ has been written by Uttam Sinha. The books explain the history of the sensitive issue of water sharing between India and Pakistan, concerns of India and perspectives. The book release programme was attended by author Ashok Motwani, Deputy US Consul Scott Ticknor, RSS Konkan Prant Sanghchalak Dr Satish Modh, former Editor of Organiser Dr Seshadri Chari, CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange Ashish Chouhan, Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and others.