Koshyari releases Deepali Patwadkar’s book ‘Ramkathamala’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 8 Mar: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, released the book, ‘Ramkathamala’, authored by Deepali Patwadkar, at Raj Bhavan, here, today. The book contains the depiction of Ramayana in various countries and cultures of the world through art, literature, folk dance, ballet and drama.

Complimenting author Deepali Patwadkar for presenting the Ramkatha with an attractive perspective, Governor Koshyari expressed the hope that the book would be translated into many languages and inspire the young generation.

The book has been published by the Marathi Publication Division of the Vivekanandna Kendra, Kanyakumari. General Secretary of the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, D Bhanudas, Secretary of Marathi Prakashan Vibhag, Sudheer Joglekar, Chairman of Thane Janata Sahakari Bank, Vivekanand Patki, and office bearers of Vivekanand Kendra were present on the occasion.