Koshyari releases Dr Kripa Shankar Mishra’s books of poetry

Mumbai, 29 Mar: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the collection of Hindi poetry ‘Stutya’ and ‘Devi Urmila’ at the Raj Bhavan, here. The books of poetry have been written by well known Hindi litterateur and editor of monthly magazine ‘Shreyaskar’ Kripa Shankar Mishra.

Well known writer and Editor Dr Sagar Tripathi, practising homoeopath Dr Santiga Mishra, Harishankar Mishra and General Secretary of Gandhi Vichar Manch Mithilesh Mishtra were also present.