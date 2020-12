By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 29 Dec: The Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book ‘Letters to Mother’ translated into English from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarati book ‘Saakshi Bhaav’ at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Author of the book – film critic and columnist – Bhawana Somaaya, Chief Evangelist of Women in Leadership Shweta Shalini and Director of Communities for Women in Leadership Swapna More were present.