Koshyari releases NAAC Maharashtra report in Bangalore

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 21 Sep: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the Maharashtra Report of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council at the NAAC office in Bangalore on Tuesday.

The ‘State Level Analysis of Accredited Higher Educational Institutions of Maharashtra’ report prepared by NAAC was released in the presence of Prof SC Sharma, Director, NAAC.

This is 17th State Report prepared by NAAC. It has already prepared reports for 16 other states including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP and others.

The Report contains Introduction to Maharashtra, Introduction to Quality Assurance, Assessment and Accreditation, An Overview of NAAC Assessment and Accreditation Process, Findings and Observations and Future Perspectives and Recommendations.