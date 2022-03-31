Koshyari releases Raja Mane’s book

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book, ‘Jyanni Aabhal Kavet Ghetala’, authored by senior journalist and editor Raja Mane at Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The book contains biographical sketches and illustrations of 75 leading personalities of Maharashtra.

Former Governor Dr DY Patil, former Minister Chandrakant Patil, Chairman of Lokmat Media Group Vijay Darda, illustration artist Nitin Khilare and Chairman of Matrubhumi Pratishthan Santosh Thombre were present on the occasion.