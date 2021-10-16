Koshyari releases stamp on Birla College

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 14 Oct: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a postal stamp and special cover on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Kalyan’s Birla College and the birth centenary of its founder, Basant Kumar Birla, at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Chairperson of Aditya Birla Rural Development and Community Initiatives Rajashree Birla (online), Chairman of Governing Council Omprakash Chitalange, Chief Post Master General Harish Chandra Agarwal, Director Prof Naresh Chandra and Principal Avinash Patil were present on the occasion.

The Governor applauded the Birla Group for upholding the values of Indian culture through its businesses and educational institutions. He expressed the hope that the Birla College would strive to become a deemed university.