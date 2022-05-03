Koshyari unfurls Tricolour on 62nd Anniversary of Maharashtra

Mumbai, 1 May: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the Sixty-Second Anniversary of Maharashtra State at the main function held at Shivaji Park, here, on Sunday. The Governor inspected the Ceremonial Parade and addressed the people of the state on the occasion. The Governor read out his speech in Marathi.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Guardian Minister of Mumbai, Aslam Sheikh, Guardian Minister of Mumbai, Suburban District, Aaditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastav, Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation IS Chahal, DGP Rajnish Seth, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Chief Protocol Officer Manisha Mhaiskar, Consuls and Honorary Consuls of various countries and senior officers of the Armed Forces, Civil and Police Services and citizens were present.

Columns of State Reserve, Greater Mumbai Armed Police Force, Mumbai City Riot Control Squad, Greater Mumbai Women Police Force, Colour Parties of Maharashtra Police, Brihan Mumbai Police, State Reserve Police Force and Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Railway Police Force, Greater Mumbai Traffic Police Force, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Security Force, Security Guards Board Brihan Mumbai and Thane District and Bands of Mumbai Police, Mumbai Railways Police & State Reserve Police Force (Combined) and Brass and Pipe Band of Mumbai Police and SRPF participated in the March Past.

Mobile Columns of Women Nirbhaya Squad and Mumbai Fire Brigade advanced vehicles also participated.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also participated in the Maharashtra Day Celebrations organised by the Brihan Mumbai Municpal Corporation at Krida Bhavan near Shivaji Park.

The Governor heard the Maharashtra Day songs presented by the troupe of Sangeet Kala Academy of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation on the occasion.

The Governor announced a prize of Rs 25,000 to the musical group of the Academy on the occasion.

Minister of Protocol Aaditya Thackeray, Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh, former Minister Diwakar Raote, MLAs Sadanand Sarwankar and Sunil Shinde, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal, former Mayors Mahadeo Deole and Shraddha Jadhav and Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar were among those present.